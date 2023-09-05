DENVER (KDVR) — A teacher at Cherry Creek High School, who is also a coach, has been placed on leave after an alleged incident involving criminal obscenity, the Greenwood Village Police Department said Tuesday.

The identity of the teacher has not been released. Police say there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is active and ongoing into the alleged incident and other crimes which could be associated, police said.

Police say the district notified the department on August 23 and that the district is cooperating with the investigation. The teacher was placed on leave as soon as the district learned of the allegations, police said.

No additional information has been released by police.