Cherry Creek High School senior launches school’s first-ever podcast

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Cherry Creek High School senior with the blessing of the district’s superintendent just launched the school’s first-ever podcast.

Arushi Srivastava is not quite sure what she wants to study in college, so she is going to take what she calls a gap.

“I feel like I want to experience a lot of different things before I go into another four years of education,” said Srivastava.

History, sociology and English are her favorite subjects. And so is communication. For a couple of weeks, she has been hosting the Cherry Creek School District’s first-ever podcast called Fresh Take.

“The idea behind Fresh Take is, essentially, we want to take small stories that seem very small, much bigger,” said Srivastava.

Small, personal stories about adversity, challenges and experiences students face that Srivastava believes will have a big impact on the listener.

“There are so many things that other people can learn from them which make them a bigger story,” said Srivastava.

Cherry Creek Schools Superintendent Christopher Smith says he is proud of Srivastava.

“I just thought it was a brilliant idea, it lines right to the vision of what I have for the school district of looking for pathways for students,” said Smith.

What does the future hold for the senior? Srivastava is not sure. But she is not ruling out public speaking.