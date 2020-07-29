Cherry Creek back to school announcement not expected until Aug. 6

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Parents and students in the Cherry Creek School District will have to wait until Aug. 6 to learn what the plans are for when school resumes.

FOX31 has learned that the decision will be based on the data that becomes available Aug. 5.

Currently, students in Cherry Creek are scheduled to return to class on Aug. 17.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Siegfried will be providing more detail about what the district is looking for and what its options are tonight at 6 p.m. That meeting will be streamed live in the FOX31 News App and here on KDVR.com.

Earlier today, Denver Public Schools announced that students will begin with remote learning through mid-October.