Cherry Creek Arts Festival postponed to Labor Day weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — The nonprofit organization CherryArts is postponing the 2021 Cherry Creek Arts Festival after it cancelled its 2020 event last summer.

The festival was scheduled to be held during the 4th of July weekend this summer, however CherryArts organizers have pushed the event to Labor Day weekend , Sept. 4, 5, and 6, due to the pandemic.

“While we are eager to return to in-person events and celebrations, first and foremost, we are focused on ensuring the safety of our community,” said Tara Brickell, Executive Director and CEO of CherryArts.

The festival traditionally hosts hundreds of regional and national artists and requires hundreds of staff and volunteers, not to mention the thousands of visitors at the event.

“We’re hopeful that the COVID-19 restrictions will be at a lower level in September, allowing us to gather safely,” said Brickell.

The 2021 Cherry Creek Arts Festival will feature visual, performance and immersive art, and will be held at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. For more information on the event, visit the Cherry Creek Arts Festival website.