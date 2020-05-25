Cherry Canyon Fire at 50 percent containment

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Cherry Canyon Fire that started from lightning on Saturday has expanded to 11,818 acres, with 50 percent containment, according to a press release from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC).

The fire is located approximately 10 miles northwest of Kim, Colo.

DFPC says that firefighters camped out on the west side of the fire last night and were able to complete a large portion of work.

Firefighters on the east side of the fire were not able to conduct burnout operations last

night because of unfavorable conditions. They were able to work in that region today to tie in the “large slopover/run” from Saturday afternoon.

There are few structures at risk from this fire.

Grazing land, water and livestock are at risk and are very important in this region. DFPC says that allowing the fire to continue to burn will eliminate feed for cattle, expose steep slopes to be susceptible to erosion and will cause health concerns from the increased smoke.