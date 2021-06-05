Fire under control at Crestone Peak Resources oil well fracking site

BENNETT, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said an equipment fire is under control at the Crestone Peak Resources oil well fracking facility near Bennett.

Several crews responded to the fire around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

ACSO closed the road at E. Quincy Avenue and Watkins Road and Watkins Road is also closed three miles north of E. Quincy Avenue. There are no houses within at least a mile radius of the site and no evacuations have been issued.

Aurora Fire, Bennett Fire, and South Metro Fire were on scene. Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office wildland, hazmat and bomb squad were also on site. The fire is too dangerous for fire crews to attack, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Ginger Delgado said.

“There are some hazardous materials involved and that’s what’s concerning firefighters right now, so they’re taking it very slowly,” Delgado said. “They’re taking their time because of the hazardous chemicals and they’re just trying to be extra careful.”

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters moved in to attack the blaze after 7 p.m.

“They’ve taken steps to mitigate the chemicals to reduce the risk to firefighters. They’re about to go in w/foam trucks. Drone video shows 2 pump trucks have burned so far, a 3rd is on fire,” ACSO said in a tweet.

Jason Oates, Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Relations for Crestone Peak Resources said there are four oil wells being drilled at the fracking location.

Oates said an estimated 45 crew members were on site when the fire started. He said they are subcontractors with Liberty Oilfield Services and Pioneer Energy Services. All were able to get out safely.

“All the appropriate training and things we do every day to be prepared for these unplanned circumstances kicked in and everyone evacuated safely,” Oates said.

The two subcontractor companies could not be immediately reached for comment.

A spokesperson with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission said they will work with the operator and other authorities in their investigation into what happened.

The equipment that is on fire is mainly pumping equipment lined up closely together, Oates said.

“It’s part of our completions package that goes into these sites. So it’s a lot of diesel engines and things like that,” Oates said. “Things you see driving down the road but they’re geared toward pumping water and sand into the pipe, into the well.”

Oates said to his knowledge, it’s the diesel engines of the pumping equipment that are burning and no hazardous chemicals are a threat at this point.

Five contractors were injured in a fire at a Weld County site operated by Crestone Peak Resources in 2019.

The company was fined $186,544 last year by the COGCC for four separate infractions.