DENVER (KDVR) — Fall is in full swing across the Denver metro. From Oktoberfest to leaf-peeping to harvest festivals, there is something for everyone.
If you are looking for a corn maze to visit over the next few weeks, here is a look at where you can find them.
Corn Mazes
- Anderson Farms– Erie
- Baseggio Family Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze– Atwood
- Colorado Kids Ranch– Monument
- Cottonwood Farm– Lafayette
- Denver Botanic Gardens
- Diana’s Pumpkin Patch Corn Maze– Canon City
- Fritzler Farm Park– La Salle
- Hankins Farms– Johnstown
- Hergenreder Farms– Longmont
- Maize in the City– Thornton
- Mazzotti Farms– Hudson
- Mile High Farms– Bennett
- Miller Farms– Platteville
- Pope Farms– Wiggins
- Pumpkins and More A-maiz-ing Farm– Holyoke
- Rock Creek Farm– Broomfield
- Rocky Mountain Pumpkin Ranch– Longmont
- Something From The Farm* (Bale maze)- Fort Collins
- Studt Farms– Grand Junction
- Terror in the Corn– Weld County
- The Patch– Elizabeth
Did we miss your favorite corn maze? Let us know.
