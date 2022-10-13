DENVER (KDVR) — Fall is in full swing across the Denver metro. From Oktoberfest to leaf-peeping to harvest festivals, there is something for everyone.

If you are looking for a corn maze to visit over the next few weeks, here is a look at where you can find them.

Corn Mazes

Did we miss your favorite corn maze? Let us know.

Halloween will be celebrated on Oct. 31, which is a Monday. However, many Halloween events will take place over the weekend across the Denver metro area.