Check out Colorado Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ on TV this holiday season

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Ballet is not able to present live performances due to the pandemic so they teamed up with Rocky Mountain PBS to air special holiday broadcasts of The Nutcracker instead.

The Nutcracker will air on PBS on the following dates and times:

Nov. 26, at 7 p.m.

Nov. 27, at 3 p.m.

Dec. 18, at 9 p.m.

Dec. 19, at 1 a.m.

Dec. 24, at 7 p.m.

Dec. 25, at midnight

“While we are disappointed that we cannot gather together in the theatre this season to experience our beloved holiday tradition in person, we are delighted to present ‘The Nutcracker’ on Rocky Mountain PBS for you to view with your family from the safety of your home,” said Colorado Ballet Director Gil Boggs.

PNC Bank is the sponsor of the broadcasts, with additional support from the Genesee Mountain Foundation, Colorado Athletic Club, David and Mary Ellen Wright and the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District, according to the Colorado Ballet.