DENVER (KDVR) — One of the nation’s largest trucking companies, Yellow Corp has filed for bankruptcy and is ceasing operations. Many large store chains like Home Depot utilize contractors that conduct business with Yellow Corp.

Home Depot customer Stephanie Evans purchased a large shed and expected it would be delivered on time.

“I paid shipping so that it would be dropped off here at my house and then we could build it and put it together and that would be it,” she said.

Evans said the shed never arrived so she checked with the company contracted to make the delivery and learned that due to the Yellow bankruptcy, she would have to pay extra for delivery.

“I initially paid $75 and now they were holding my shed basically hostage for another $240 in shipping,” Evans said.

Evans contacted Home Depot for assistance and said the staff was very friendly and took steps to help.

“They were supposed to deliver and Home Depot, it’s not their fault either because they had done their part, “ Evans said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to Home Depot’s executive office at the company’s corporate headquarters in Atlanta. The company quickly looked into the issue and provided FOX31 with the following statement.

“None of our customers need to pay any additional fees to have their orders delivered because of the yellow situation. Orders that were being shipped by Yellow will be handled by a different delivery service. Taking care of our customers is our top priority. We’ve contacted Ms. Evans to apologize for her experience. We assured her that we are working on getting her delivery to her and that she doesn’t have to pay any extra fees.”

Evans told FOX31 she received two calls from Home Depot within hours and her shed will be delivered Tuesday.

“I will be ecstatic because this has been a very long road,” Evans said.

FOX31 reached out to the initial delivery contractor and did not receive a response.

Consumer experts say before making any purchase it is important to always check the delivery policy and ask about how issues that occur with contractors will be handled.