DENVER (KDVR) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here and many people are hitting the road. Gas prices remain high across the country, including right here in Colorado.
As of Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.84. In Colorado, the average for a gallon of regular fuel is actually even higher, at $4.90.
A year ago, the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was $3.42, which is a $1.48 less than the current average.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.906
|$5.245
|$5.531
|$5.513
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.905
|$5.249
|$5.546
|$5.519
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.905
|$5.245
|$5.531
|$5.529
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.370
|$4.685
|$4.977
|$5.330
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.427
|$3.746
|$4.033
|$3.396
If you need to get gas, here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Phillips 66– Fort Lupton: $4.41
- La Salle Oil– La Salle- $4.49
- Murphy Express– Longmont: $4.51
- King Soopers– Firestone: $4.55
- Costco– Superior: $4.58
- Costco– Thornton: $4.59
- Costco– Littleton: $4.59
- Pilot Express Travel Center– Lamar: $4.59
- Circle K– Longmont: $4.59
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Estes Park: $4.63
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.41.