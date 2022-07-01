DENVER (KDVR) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here and many people are hitting the road. Gas prices remain high across the country, including right here in Colorado.

As of Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.84. In Colorado, the average for a gallon of regular fuel is actually even higher, at $4.90.

A year ago, the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was $3.42, which is a $1.48 less than the current average.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $4.906 $5.245 $5.531 $5.513 Yesterday Avg. $4.905 $5.249 $5.546 $5.519 Week Ago Avg. $4.905 $5.245 $5.531 $5.529 Month Ago Avg. $4.370 $4.685 $4.977 $5.330 Year Ago Avg. $3.427 $3.746 $4.033 $3.396 AAA

If you need to get gas, here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.41.