DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to fill up your gas tank in the Denver metro area Monday morning, there is some good news. Gas prices are actually down over the last week.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.69, which is down five cents since last week.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was $3.52.

Avg./Date Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.691 $4.025 $4.324 $5.040 Yesterday Avg. $3.699 $4.032 $4.337 $5.044 Week Ago Avg. $3.742 $4.078 $4.379 $4.894 Month Ago Avg. $3.671 $4.013 $4.305 $4.731 Year Ago Avg. $3.526 $3.857 $4.142 $3.467 AAA gas prices on Monday, 10/17/22

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.88, which is down from $3.91 last Monday.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.79.