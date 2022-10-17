DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to fill up your gas tank in the Denver metro area Monday morning, there is some good news. Gas prices are actually down over the last week.
The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.69, which is down five cents since last week.
A year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was $3.52.
|Avg./Date
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.691
|$4.025
|$4.324
|$5.040
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.699
|$4.032
|$4.337
|$5.044
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.742
|$4.078
|$4.379
|$4.894
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.671
|$4.013
|$4.305
|$4.731
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.526
|$3.857
|$4.142
|$3.467
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.88, which is down from $3.91 last Monday.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Phillips 66– Longmont: $2.79
- QuikTrip– Firestone: $2.79
- Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.87
- Sam’s Club– Denver: $3.09
- Costco– Aurora: $3.14
- Sam’s Club– Aurora: $3.14
- Shell– Denver: $3.14
- Circle K– Denver: $3.14
- 7-Eleven– Longmont: $3.15
- Circle K– Fort Lupton: $3.29
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.79.