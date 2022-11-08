DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to fill up your gas tank before you head to a polling place to cast your vote for the midterm elections, we have you covered.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.50, which is 30 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.80.

Avg./Date Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.508 $3.848 $4.145 $5.091 Yesterday Avg. $3.506 $3.841 $4.144 $5.087 Week Ago Avg. $3.537 $3.874 $4.177 $5.143 Month Ago Avg. $3.746 $4.089 $4.390 $4.836 Year Ago Avg. $3.507 $3.839 $4.123 $3.484 AAA gas prices 11/8/22

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.50.

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state, according to Gas Buddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.95.