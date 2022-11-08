DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to fill up your gas tank before you head to a polling place to cast your vote for the midterm elections, we have you covered.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.50, which is 30 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.80.

Avg./DateRegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.508$3.848$4.145$5.091
Yesterday Avg.$3.506$3.841$4.144$5.087
Week Ago Avg.$3.537$3.874$4.177$5.143
Month Ago Avg.$3.746$4.089$4.390$4.836
Year Ago Avg.$3.507$3.839$4.123$3.484
AAA gas prices 11/8/22

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.50.

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state, according to Gas Buddy:

  1. Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.95
  2. Phillips 66– Longmont: $2.95
  3. QuikTrip– Firestone: $2.95
  4. Sinclair– Evans: $2.97
  5. Costco– Aurora: $3.04
  6. Sam’s Club– Aurora: $3.04
  7. Circle K– Denver: $3.04
  8. Shell– Denver: $3.04
  9. Everyday– Parker: $3.05
  10. Circle K– Longmont (Firestone Blvd.): $3.06

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.95.