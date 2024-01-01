Denver (KDVR) – The Regional Transportation District began reduced fares on buses, trains and light rails as of Jan. 1.

This is the first time RTD has ever reduced fares and the goal is to make service affordable, equitable and simple.

“I ride the bus every day right now,” said Paul Aragon. “I think it’s good for a lot of people. Everything is so expensive now,” he said.

Instead of having a local fare and a regional fare, there is now just a standard fare.

The new fare system consolidates fare zones into two categories, local and airport. By reducing the number of fare zones and removing the regional fare, customers will pay a flat standard fare for all travel except for trips originating or ending at Denver International Airport. However, airport travel is included in the cost of monthly passes and discount fares.

RTD fares starting in 2024

RTD’s new fares are as follows:

RTD Pass Standard Fare Discount 3 Hour Pass $2.75 $1.35 Day Pass $5.50 $2.70 Airport Day Pass $10 — Monthly Pass (includes airport) $88 $27 Fares published by RTD.

The fare structure will also allow youth to ride for free, a change that was implemented in September as part of a pilot program. The program is available to those 19 and under and will last through August 2024.

Discount fares are offered to adults older than 65, people with disabilities, Medicare recipients and those enrolled in LiVE, a discount program that will have expanded eligibility under the new fare structure. Income-eligible customers of Access-a-Ride will also be able to enroll in and get LiVE discounts.

“We wanted to ensure that there was no disproportionate burden or disparate impact to low-income populations,” said Debra Johnson, RTD General Manager and CEO.

The changes are the result of a year-long fare study and equity analysis.