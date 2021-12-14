Chatridge 3 Fire: 100% contained after burning over 10 acres in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A large grass fire is burning in Douglas County on the east side of N. Santa Fe Drive, near N. Chatfield Drive.

The fire started before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, South Metro Fire said.

South Metro Fire said structures are threatened and the fire is rapidly burning.

More than 10 acres burned as of 11 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Live Updates

11:23 a.m.: Firefighters are making good progress on containment and structure protection is in place on one home. Media staging at SMFR Fire Station 40 located at 10297 N. Chatfield Dr near Highway 85 and Titan Parkway.

11:35 a.m.: South Metro Fire Rescue said forward progress of the fire has been stopped. A pre-evacuation order was issued for Chatfield Estates. Firefighters are working toward 100% containment, battling high winds and dry grasses. No injuries have occurred and no structures have been damaged.

11:57 a.m.: The #Chatridge3Fire is now 100% contained. Firefighters will be here throughout the day extinguishing hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation and we are working to determine the exact acreage burned.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to provide live updates.