LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — For a while outside Chatfield State Park on July Fourth it looked like a bit of mayhem.

There have been long lines to get into Chatfield before, with cars sometimes seen parked along Wadsworth Boulevard near the entrance.

But nothing like what FOX31 witnessed this July Fourth. Vehicles were parked bumper to bumper on Tuesday, all along the road outside the park. People were walking everywhere along a busy road.

Because the recreational area was already full, countless cars driven by people like Nella Mahoney, of Littleton, never made it in.

“When I got up to the front, they said there was no more parking, and then they were like no parking,” Mahoney said.

Chatfield on capacity hold for July 4th

FOX31 cameras captured groups of people walking along a busy Wadsworth next to fast-moving traffic, just to get inside the park. The bustling scene left some people scrambling for a new route in and a place to park.

“I was kind of expecting it. It’s July Fourth. But at the same time, we’re kind of unsure, because the map kind of like stops when you get in. So you really don’t know where you’re going,” Jessica Yu said.

Carmen Munoz and her crew were among those who walked to the lake.

“It was a long walk, but it was good,” Munoz said.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson said Chatfield was on a capacity hold during the morning hours.

Once inside Chatfield, the crowds and weather posed challenges for some.

“The main lake was freezing and completely full. And it started raining and it was like everyone was in the lake, and the mud was brought up from everyone in it,” Mahoney said.

Back outside the park, several officers were trying to keep Wadsworth safe.

FOX31 saw at least one crash and heard a lot of sirens as pedestrians walked however long it took to enjoy the holiday at the lake.