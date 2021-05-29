Chatfield State Park booming with campers/boaters despite poor weather on Memorial Day weekend

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Chatfield State Park was full of people out enjoying the long weekend, starting with a busy Saturday despite not great weather.

“It’s Colorado, Coloradans know how to deal with that weather. It snows in the middle of June sometimes,” Lexie Vasilas, who was out enjoying the park Saturday said.

The park sold out of all camping spots for Memorial Day weekend but had plenty of space for people to come out and enjoy the water either by boat, fishing or paddleboarding.

“It was a beautiful day for about an hour,” Sean Dupre, who was out boating with his family said.

Dupre said his family toughed out the wind and choppy water to still have an average day on the reservoir.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, from January to April, the state had 53,000 occupied nights at campgrounds. From January to April last year was 14,367. Those numbers are so low because of cancellations due to the pandemic. A better year to compare might be 2019, when January to April occupied nights at state campgrounds was 31,644.

“It doesn’t matter, your just away from home away for the weekend,” Margie Zufall who came out to camp with her husband said.

Several of the campers FOX31 and Channel 2 spoke with said they were from different parts of Colorado and this was their first time out camping.

“My dad is here with his whole neighborhood they rented out all of those over here,” Vasilas said.

The park will be open Sunday for boaters despite a crummy weather forecast.