Chatfield High School principal resigns amid investigation into failing to report child abuse

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Chatfield High School’s principal has resigned after 18 years on the job amid an investigation into failure to report child abuse.

In an email distributed to families, Jeffco Public Schools leaders said Monday afternoon that Principal Chad Broer had resigned.

Retired Jeffco administrator Jim Ellis will serve as interim principal at least through the end of the semester, according to the email signed by Chief of Schools Dan Cohan and Community Superintendent Scott Allensworth.

Broer and the school’s athletic director, Craig Aukland, had been placed on leave in August on suspicion of failing to follow district safety protocols.

Aukland was issued a misdemeanor summons on failure to report abuse or neglect.