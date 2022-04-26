DENVER (KDVR) — Happening Tuesday, state fire agencies and the National Guard are teaming up for fire preparedness training.

Chatfield State Park will be filled with local, state and federal agencies with the goal of a safe and realistic training environment to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season

With wildfire season already off to a busy start, the outlook predicts an above-average summer fire season as Colorado is on pace for its driest April on record.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control will conduct helicopter-based fire suppression and targeted aerial water delivery practices.

Aircraft will take off from Vance Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont and the Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora.

This training aims to improve coordinated responses for air and ground-based fire-fighting efforts during emergencies on all levels.

This is good timing due to high wind Red Flag Warnings on the plains.