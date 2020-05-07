Chase with stolen vehicle leads to deadly crash in front of Westminster fire station

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster police said Thursday that two people are dead after crashing in front of the fire station while trying to flee from police.

Police said that around 2:12 a.m. they tried to stop a stolen vehicle near 120th Avenue and Mariposa Street.

The vehicle failed to stop, according to police, so they began pursuing it until they came to a neighborhood.

Police said the vehicle continued and crashed into fire station 2 near 92nd and Lowell Boulevard.

The driver and passenger in the stolen vehicle were both declared dead on scene. Their identities have not been released.

Lowell Boulevard is expected to be closed from 92nd to 88th for several hours.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.