Chase leads to discovery of stolen SUV, catalytic converter, stolen handgun and 200 rounds of ammo in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said a catalytic converter, gun and 200 rounds of ammo were discovered in a stolen SUV following a pursuit early Monday.

The BCSO said it happened around 1:30 a.m. when deputies saw a suspicious vehicle near Williams Fork Trail and Spine Road. The vehicle was described as a black Tahoe with no license plates attached to it. Deputies said the Tahoe was driving erratically as it left the area and travelled east on Lookout Road.

The Tahoe was followed to Lookout Road and Idylwild Street. Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop and drove into the neighborhood. A perimeter was established using patrol cars from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol.

BCSO said a short time later, the Tahoe exited the neighborhood where it ran over stop sticks that had been deployed at an exit point. The stop sticks were successful as they punctured both front tires of the Tahoe.

The Tahoe continued to drive back towards the area of Williams Fork Trail with deputies in pursuit. The Tahoe came to a stop on 63rd Street and Nautilus Court after one of the tires came completely disabled, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the Tahoe stopped, two men got out of it and took off on foot.

The men were described as being Hispanic males wearing all black.

The Boulder County Regional SWAT Team was deployed after approximately 200 rounds of handgun ammunition was located in the vehicle and there were concerns about the suspects being armed with weapons, according to Monday’s release from the sheriff’s office.

The area was then searched by the use of drones, a K9 team, and several SWAT operators on foot in the area. The suspects were not located and have not been identified at this time.

The sheriff’s office said the Tahoe had been reported stolen a short time before this incident occurred. Inside of the Tahoe were two handguns; one of which was reported stolen. A catalytic converter was also located inside of the vehicle.

If you have any information regarding possible suspects in this case, please call Boulder County Sheriff’s Office communications at (303) 441-4444.