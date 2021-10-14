Chase Bank robber sought by FBI task force; do you recognize this man?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) — The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Denver Police Department need help identifying a man who robbed the Chase Bank at 6160 E. Colfax Ave. in Denver.

The robbery occurred on Oct. 9 about 12:38 p.m.

(Credit: metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

The man used a demand note to rob the bank before walking out. He did not show a weapon.

Police describe the robber as a white man, about 5-foot-8, with a thin build, between 30 and 45 years old.

He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie and blue jeans at the time of the robbery, according to police.

Contact the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 with information about any bank robbery. This is not an anonymous tip line.

Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) to remain anonymous.

The Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force is a interagency coalition comprised of local, state and federal personnel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories