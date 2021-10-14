Chase Bank robber sought by FBI task force; do you recognize this man?

DENVER (KDVR) — The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Denver Police Department need help identifying a man who robbed the Chase Bank at 6160 E. Colfax Ave. in Denver.

The robbery occurred on Oct. 9 about 12:38 p.m.





(Credit: metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

The man used a demand note to rob the bank before walking out. He did not show a weapon.

Police describe the robber as a white man, about 5-foot-8, with a thin build, between 30 and 45 years old.

He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie and blue jeans at the time of the robbery, according to police.

Contact the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 with information about any bank robbery. This is not an anonymous tip line.

Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) to remain anonymous.

The Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force is a interagency coalition comprised of local, state and federal personnel.