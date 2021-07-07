Charlie Blackmon mural to be painted by famed Denver artist

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The 2021 All-Star game is almost here, and Colorado has baseball on the brain. Especially Broomfield.

Broomfield Plaza has commissioned Denver artist Austin Zucchini-Fowler, known as “Austin Z,” to create a mural of Charlie Blackmon, long-time Rockies favorite. You may know Austin Z from his well-known mural “Healthcare Hero” in Denver.

The “Uncle Nazty” mural will be on the side of the shopping center in time for the special game, located at 120th and Sheridan.



Denver artist Austin Z, painting a mural of Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon at Broomfield Plaza. Courtesy: Dougherty Relations

The mural will be a permanent installation at Broomfield Plaza.