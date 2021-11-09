Charitable giving in America: Where does Colorado rank?

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is the eight-most charitable state in the county, according to the latest World Giving Index released by WalletHub on Tuesday.

WalletHub looked at two key metrics to determine the rankings: volunteering & service and charitable giving.

Colorado achieved at total score of 62.58, taking the fourth spot in charitable giving and ranking 20 in volunteering and service.

Top ten states:

Utah Total score – 71.09 | Volunteering & Service – 2 | Charitable Giving – 5 Maryland Total score – 67.84 | Volunteering & Service – 5 | Charitable Giving – 7 Minnesota Total score – 67.72 | Volunteering & Service – 3 | Charitable Giving – 9 Oregon Total score – 65.80 | Volunteering & Service – 1 | Charitable Giving – 30 North Dakota Total score – 64.45 | Volunteering & Service – 4 | Charitable Giving – 21 Pennsylvania Total score – 62.73 | Volunteering & Service – 12 | Charitable Giving – 3 Virginia Total score – 62.73 | Volunteering & Service – 28 | Charitable Giving – 3 Colorado Total score – 62.58 | Volunteering & Service – 20 | Charitable Giving – 4 Ohio Total score – 62.51 | Volunteering & Service – 11 | Charitable Giving -16 Georgia Total score – 62.01 | Volunteering & Service – 34 | Charitable Giving – 2

Oregon is first in volunteering and service, New York achieved the first spot in charitable giving.

The United States dropped to 19 among the most generous countries, giving more than $471 billion to charity, with 69% of the funds coming directly from individuals, according to the National Philanthropic Trust.

Americans give a lot of time, with over 77 million people volunteering in the U.S. in 2020. That’s 6.9 billion hours per year, the equivalent of $167 billion of service, according to Wallethub.

WalletHub’s Charity Calculator and report on Best Charities for 2022 are available to help you find a charity that matches your giving goals.