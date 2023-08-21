DENVER (KDVR) — Two officers charged in relation to Elijah McClain’s death in Aurora in 2019 have had some of their charges reduced.

McClain, 23, was wearing a mask when someone called 911 to report that he seemed suspicious. According to his family and friends, McClain often wore the mask while jogging. He was not committing a crime and was unarmed when police approached him.

McClain was confronted by police officers, injected with ketamine by paramedics and later died.

Jason Rosenblatt and Randy Roedema were two of the officers at the scene that night. Both have been charged with reckless manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, second-degree assault, and a sentence enhancer related to the assault charges called crime of violence.

For both officers, the crime of violence sentence enhancement charges have been removed after the attorney general’s office filed a motion last week that it is redundant with the assault charge.

“Put simply, if the jury is adequately instructed as to the elements of second-degree assault—including whether the defendants caused serious bodily injury—it is unnecessary for the jury to separately consider the crime of violence through a special interrogatory,” Senior Assistant Attorney General Jason Slothouber wrote in the filing.

“Therefore, because the separate crime of violence count is redundant of the underlying offense and not required by law to sentence under the crime of violence statute, the People respectfully request this Court DISMISS count four (crime of violence – serious bodily injury) without prejudice.”

A third officer, Nathan Woodyard, was also at the scene and charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. He was never charged with assault or the sentence enhancer.

Two paramedics, Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec, still face charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, second-degree assault and the crime of violence sentence enhancer.

Our team is reaching out to lawyers for the officers involved for comment. The Attorney General’s Office issued not comment when contacted by FOX31.