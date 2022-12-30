Broken with grief female dog grieving owner holding the lovely pet collar and deep weeping about animal loss. Home pets relatives and love concept.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are investigating for potential charges after a missing dog was found dead in Grand County.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a call on Dec. 26. about a dog that went missing near the Town of Hot Sulphur Springs in unincorporated Grand County.

When deputies spoke with the dog’s family, they discovered that the missing pup’s electronic collar indicated its last known location. The electronic collar pinged near Highway 40 and Kinney Creek.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find the electronic collar but not the dog.

According to the GCSO, investigators later applied for a search warrant for a location of interest and were granted permission. On Dec. 28, investigators located the dead dog.

The dog’s body has been returned to its owners.

According to GCSO, this remains an active investigation and will be presented to the district attorney’s office for potential charges. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 970-725-3343.