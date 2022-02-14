Charges for Dane in Colorado wildfire will likely be dropped

Jesper Joergensen was accused of starting the Spring Creek Fire that destroyed 100+ homes in 2018. (Credit: Costilla County Sheriff’s Office)

DENVER (AP) — A prosecutor says criminal charges will probably be dropped against a mentally ill Danish man accused of starting the Spring Creek Fire in 2018.

District Attorney Alonzo Payne didn’t elaborate on his reasoning during a court hearing for Jesper Joergensen on Monday.

Payne’s comments come two months after a judge said Joergensen could no longer be forcibly medicated. Payne suggested that he would like Joergensen to be deported. Joergensen was in the U.S. illegally when he was charged with starting the fire that destroyed over 140 homes in southern Colorado.