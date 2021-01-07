Charges filed in deadly Montclair home invasion

Denver police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Montclair on Dec. 28, 2020. (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver District Attorneys Office (DA) announced charges against two suspects in a home invasion that left a man dead and a woman in critical condition.

A third suspect, 47-year old Larry Hamm, was shot by police during an attempted carjacking after the incident. He died the evening of Dec. 28, according to Denver Police.

Joshua Hamm, 38, and Tameka Dudley, 44, are both charged with first degree murder, criminal attempt to commit first murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of first-degree burglary, the DA’s office announced on Thursday.

Hamm was arrested on the day of the incident at the scene. Dudley was arrested on Dec. 31.

The suspects are being charged separately.

Police were called for a burglary in progress on Dec. 28 near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Monaco Parkway.

When police arrived they found one person dead, a woman shot and three people who they believed to be the suspects running away from the scene.

The victim found dead at the scene has been identified as the owner of the home, 64-year old Mark Outman. The woman found shot inside the home has been identified as a family member.