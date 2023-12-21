DENVER (KDVR) — A man who was arrested on Dec. 16 in connection to the death of a 43-year-old woman is now facing one count of first-degree murder, two counts of stalking and one count of criminal impersonation.

Daniel Krug, 43, is facing these felony charges in connection to the death of Kristil Krug, 43, whose body was found inside a Broomfield home at around noon on Dec. 14.

Kristil’s body was found after police were called to a home in the 3100 block of Promontory Loop for a welfare check. Police said her body had “apparent injuries.”

Daniel was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 21 for a return filing of charges hearing. On Monday, Dec. 18, a judge ordered Krug to have a cash bond of $5 million.