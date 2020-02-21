Charges filed against woman who shot at Weld County, Firestone officers

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR)– On Friday, official charges were filed for a 41-year-old woman accused of shooting at a Weld County deputy and two Firestone officers at a hotel near Interstate 25 on Feb. 13.

The Weld County deputy attempted to contact Jesser who was wanted on warrants and was staying at the Econo Lodge.

The deputy asked for assistance and two Firestone police officers responded.

The deputy and officers contacted the suspect in a hotel room.

“During the contact, shots were fired, and the suspect was transported to a local hospital,” GPD said in a written statement.

Jesser was transported to Weld County Jail on Thursday after being treated for injuries sustained from the incident.

No officers were injured.

A judge set a $1 million bond on Friday afternoon for Jesser

She has been charged with one count of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree and has an advisement hearing on March 23 at 9 a.m.