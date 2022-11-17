LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple juveniles are being charged in the case of an RTD light rail assault back in October.

According to the Colorado First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King as of Thursday, charges have been filed against seven juveniles concerning the incident.

Zachary Chopko, 45, was allegedly attacked by a group of juveniles while riding the W Line on Oct. 14. Chopko said he was pushed out of the light rail by the group of juveniles at W. 13th Avenue and Garrison Street Station.

A Lakewood Police Department agent was alerted to the scene to help, and Chopko was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital. According to authorities, Chopko had serious injuries.

On Nov. 11, seven juveniles from ages 15 to 17 were arrested by LPD. The individuals were taken to court and ordered to remain in custody without bond on Nov. 14.

An additional juvenile was arrested by LPD with connections to the case, also held without bond.

The first seven juveniles were charged with one count of second degree assault, while charges for the eighth juvenile are due Nov. 21.

More information will be added to this story as it is released by authorities.