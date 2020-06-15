Charges filed against man who held 2 men on the ground at gunpoint in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Charges have officially been filed with the DA’s office against Scott Gudmundsen, a 65-year-old Loveland resident who held two men on the ground at gunpoint on Thursday.

Loveland Police Department responded to a call claiming there were two ANTIFA members wearing masks and dark clothing around the 2400 block of Dawn Court. The caller told dispatch that he was going to hold them for police.

The two being held were identified as door to door roofing salesmen doing roof inspections in response to the recent hail storm.

After officers assessed the situation, it was determined that Gudmundsen was the perpetrator.

Gudmundsen now faces two counts of felony menacing and misdemeanor false imprisonment.

The false imprisonment would’ve had to last more than 12 hours for it to be a felony.

Officials did not believe the circumstances rose to the level of a hate crime as ANTIFA is not inherently a minority-based organization.

In addition, a protection order has been issued in connection with this case. Under the order, Gudmundsen must not:

Harass, molest, intimidate, retaliate against or tamper with any witness to or victim of the acts he is charged with committing

Contact or directly or indirectly communicate with the victim(s) or witness(es)

Possess, purchase or control a firearm or other weapon

Possess or purchase any ammunition

Additionally, Gudmundsen must relinquish, for the duration of the order, any firearm or ammunition in immediate possession or control.

Gudmundsen’s next appearance is on Thursday.