JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man accused of killing a K-9 on the Colorado School of Mines campus has been charged with eight counts related to the incident, District Attorney Alexis King announced Tuesday.

Eduardo Armando Romero, 29, was arrested on Feb. 13 and is accused of killing Graffit, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K-9.

He was charged with:

Aggravated cruelty to animals

Identity theft

Menacing

Vehicular eluding

Aggravated motor theft

Driving under the influence

Resisting arrest

Obstructing a peace officer

According to the arrest affidavit, Romero allegedly shot and killed Graffit when the K-9 was ordered to apprehend him.

His bond was set at $300,000 cash-only, meaning the full amount must be paid in cash for him to be released on bond.

A preliminary hearing was set for March 17.