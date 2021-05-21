Charges filed against driver in death of distinguished cyclist in Lakewood

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The district attorney for Jefferson and Gilpin counties filed several charges against the driver who killed a well-known, respected cyclist in Lakewood on May 16.

Ryan Montoya, 29, is facing vehicular homicide – DUI, vehicular homicide – reckless driving, infliction of serious bodily injury to a vulnerable road user in relation to the death of 46-year-old Gwen Inglis.

Montoya is also charged with several traffic related infractions including driving under the influence – second alcohol related offense, careless driving, improper change of lanes, passing on the left improperly and bicyclist or other authorized user in bicycle lane.

Around 10 a.m. on May 16, Inglis and her husband Michael were riding their bicycles eastbound on Alameda Parkway in the clearly marked bike lane. Witnesses reported Montoya nearly hitting Michael before drifting out of his lane and striking Inglis in the bike lane.

Inglis was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. Montoya remained on scene and was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Inglis was a prominent cyclist, and reigning road race champion with national and state titles to her name.

“The health and safety of those who share our roadways is of paramount importance to our mission to protect public safety. I have every confidence in Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Domingues, a highly experienced member of our leadership team, to effectively and ethically prosecute this case in the interest of all who live, work, and visit our community and to ensure fairness, dignity, and respect for Ms. Inglis’s family and loved ones in this process,” District Attorney Alexis King said.

Montoya has a previous DUI from 2014 and an extensive driving record. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing for Montoya is scheduled for June 15.