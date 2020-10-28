Charges filed after carjacking and assault of two elderly women in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man is facing numerous charges in Jefferson County, including four counts of attempted first degree murder, after allegedly assaulting and carjacking two elderly women.

Robert Eugene Harrison, 42, appeared in court Wednesday, where he was advised of his charges.

The alleged offense happened on Oct. 12, when Lakewood police were called to a home in response to a robbery. When police arrived, they found two females lying on the driveway bleeding, according to the arrest affidavit. One of the women was 89 years old and the other was 78 years old. Both women were seriously injured and transported to the hospital.

Harrison allegedly stole the car by pulling the two women out of the vehicle. He then ran over the two women as he drove away.

Harrison has also been charged with four counts of first degree assault; four counts of aggravated robbery; two counts of robbery of an at-risk person; two counts of theft from an at-risk adult; four counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft; two counts of vehicular eluding; obstructing a peace officer; driving under revocation; and two violent crime counts.

Harrison is being held on a $1 million bond at the Jefferson County jail. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 17.