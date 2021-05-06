Charges dropped against protestors who allegedly barricaded an Aurora PD station

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason dismissed all charges against five people for their role in a protest outside of Aurora Police District 1 station in July of 2020.

During that protest, about 600 protesters surrounded the Aurora Police Department District One station at 13347 E. Montview Blvd.

At one point, the doors of the police station were tied shut, and first responders inside were not able to leave. As a result, the previous District Attorney Dave Young, filled charges against five individuals, ranging from attempted first-degree kidnapping, engaging in a riot, attempting to influence a public servant and obstructing government operations.

“After a thorough review of these cases, I have decided to dismiss the charges against these five individuals,” Mason said in a statement. “I have an ethical obligation to only proceed on charges my office can prove and to dismiss charges that we cannot prove. My job is to do the right thing. After considerable thought and reflection, I believe dismissing these charges is the right thing to do.”

“I believe in the First Amendment, the right to peaceably assemble and the right to peaceably protest. I also believe in the rule of law. These should not be in conflict with one another. Indeed, they should go hand in hand.”