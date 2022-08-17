DENVER (KDVR) — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann filed criminal charges against a caretaker who was responsible for an intellectually and developmentally disabled man, after the victim was found naked and covered in feces in 2019.

The DA’s Elder and At-Risk Unit charged 40-year-old Michael Hill with a felony count of criminal negligence causing serious bodily injury to an at-risk person. Hill was the host home provider and caretaker for the man.

The Denver Police Department got involved in this case back in December of 2019, when Colorado Adult Protective Services reached out with concerns. A detective went to the home for a welfare check, and found the victim naked and covered in feces. Detectives found the man was malnourished and didn’t appear to be receiving prescription medication.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he recovered. He is not in a new host home.

According to an arrest affidavit, the home had a strong smell of “urine and feces,” with soiled “Puppy Pads” on the floor, and several soiled diapers around the room the victim was staying in.