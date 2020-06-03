Charges brought in chicken price-fixing scandal

DENVER (KDVR) – Jayson Penn, CEO of Colorado-based Pilgrim’s Pride, is one of four company executives indicted Wednesday on charges of price-fixing by a federal grand jury in the U.S. District Court in Denver, the Department of Justice announced.

These are the first charges filed in an ongoing investigation into price-fixing in the chicken industry.

“The FBI will not stand by as individuals attempt to line their pockets while hard-working Americans and restaurant owners are trying to put food on their tables,” said Timothy R. Slater, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

Former Pilgrim’s Pride Vice President Roger Austin, Claxton Poultry President Mikell Fries and Vice President Scott Brady also were charged.

The executives could each face 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Anyone with information on price fixing, bid rigging and other anti-competitive conduct should contact the Antitrust Division’s Citizen Complaint Center or call 1-888-647-3258.

