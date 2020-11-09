Charges announced against driver in stolen bus crash that killed 2 north of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Charges have been filed against the man accused of driving a stolen bus in a crash that killed two people on Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs last week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The three-vehicle crash happened Thursday morning on Highway 83 just south of Old Stagecoach Road. Troopers said the stolen bus was headed southbound when the driver lost control and collided with a Toyota 4-Runner that was headed northbound. The bus then continued southbound and crashed into a Honda Pilot.

The driver of the 4-Runner and a passenger in the Pilot were killed in the crash. Three other people in the Pilot sustained serious injuries.

The man who troopers say was driving the bus, 20-year-old Daihauonzadre Brooks-Jones, also sustained serious injuries.

Brooks-Jones was booked into the El Paso County Jail on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. He will be charged with vehicular homicide, violent crime causing death/serious bodily injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, criminal trespass, theft, and DUI.