Changes coming to Denver intersection where 3-year-old was killed on New Year’s Eve

DENVER (KDVR) — At the corner of Morrison Road and Lowell Boulevard in West Denver, candles, balloons, and children’s toys line the side of an insurance building.

The memorial, marking the spot where 3-year-old Lyndreth “Sage” Antone was killed by a driver on New Year’s Eve.

The suspect, 23-year-old Jordan Montiel-Velazquez, is being held for investigation of leaving the scene of an accident.

The details surrounding the crash are set to be released Monday. In the meantime, neighbors are calling for traffic improvements in the area.

“There’s only two stop lights along Morrison Road,” says Lynn Eaglefeather. “There needs to be improvement, because this little boy did not have to lose his life.”

While most roads in Denver run East-West or North-South, Morrison Road runs at a diagonal, creating bizarre angles for drivers and pedestrians.

“This community and this district have been wanting these improvements for many years,” says Councilwoman Jamie Torres.

Torres says the city has committed $12M in improvements along the entire Morrison Road corridor.

“That includes everything from curb bulb-outs, to medians, to better walking infrastructure,” she says.

But Torres says even with traffic improvements, drivers need to be especially cautious on Morrison Road.

“It’s not just medians and crosswalks,” she says. “It’s also that we as drivers, need to slow down.”



Torres says neighbors will be given the chance in the coming months to offer input on what specific improvements they’d like to see.