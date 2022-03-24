DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will warm into the 60s on Thursday bringing plenty of sunshine across the state.
Here are five things you need to know for Thursday:
- RTD will address its plan to stop violent crime and drug use at Union Station
- RTD continues to cancel some routes due to staffing shortages
- Wind will be lighter today, with gusts 15-30 mph
- Despite wastewater showing signs of the stealth variant of omicron, the newest data revealed that 0% of cases are the coronavirus variant
- Southwest Airlines opened a massive new hangar at Denver International Airport
