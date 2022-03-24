DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will warm into the 60s on Thursday bringing plenty of sunshine across the state.

Here are five things you need to know for Thursday:

  1. RTD will address its plan to stop violent crime and drug use at Union Station
  2. RTD continues to cancel some routes due to staffing shortages
  3. Wind will be lighter today, with gusts 15-30 mph
  4. Despite wastewater showing signs of the stealth variant of omicron, the newest data revealed that 0% of cases are the coronavirus variant
  5. Southwest Airlines opened a massive new hangar at Denver International Airport

