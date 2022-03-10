DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport announced changes for passengers over the next few weeks due to the Great Hall Project.

If you’re headed to the airport, here’s how the construction could impact you:

Level 4 departure platform construction walls in place

Crews will be installing construction walls on the Level 4 train platform. DIA said space will be restricted on the platform and passengers are asked to move to the center of the train platform to make room for others.

North Security Checkpoint will close one hour early

Starting March 13, the North Security Checkpoint will close at 8 p.m. rather than 9 p.m. daily until further notice. DIA said the South Security Checkpoint will remain available to passengers and employees 24/7.

New construction walls added to the south end of the terminal on Level 6

Check-in areas on both sides of Level 6 will be updated to accommodate future airline moves for the buildout of the Level 6 Northwest Security Checkpoint. There are new construction walls up for this portion of the project, but DIA said no detours will be required for the work.

DIA said Phase 2 of the Great Hall Project is on time and on budget and will be complete by mid-2024.