BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A chair detached from a lift at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Thursday, dropping a rider several feet to the ground.

It happened around 10:35 a.m. Thursday, according to a statement from the resort. The “chair dislodged from the haul rope of the Peak 8 SuperConnect as it was reaching the top terminal,” according to the statement.

The one person on the chair fell 13 feet. Ski patrol responded, no injuries were reported and the person declined further care.

“We place the highest value on the safety of our guests and the Peak 8 SuperConnect remained closed for the rest of the day. We are still actively gathering information and the lift will undergo a full inspection prior to reopening to the public,” reads the resort’s statement.

Breckenridge and most of the northern mountains received several inches of snow when an arctic cold front moved in, and wind speeds were high on Thursday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

“Wind speeds were impressive, although not completely out of the ordinary, with gusts over 100 mph near Breckenridge and over 50 mph for the majority of the region,” the CAIC reported.