Chaffee County woman charged with attempted first-degree murder after driving off embankment with child

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.(KXRM) — A woman is being charged with attempted first-degree murder after her car with a 5-year-old passenger went down an embankment on Wednesday, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to an accident where the car went off of County Road 321 just north of County Road 162 around 2 p.m.

When emergency personnel arrived they found the car had exited the south side of the roadway and went down a steep embankment. Officials say the driver was identified as Phuong Nu Hoang Dong Nguyen, age 28, a Chaffee County resident. A 5-year-old passenger was also rescued.

Both driver and passenger were transported to HRRMC for treatment of minor injuries. The 5-year-old passenger was released to a guardian.

Nguyen was then taken into custody by Chaffee County Sheriff personnel and transported to the Chaffee County Detention Facility.

She was charged with Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder, a Class 2 Felony.