Chaffee County sheriff: No new leads following searches of 3 properties

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — After searches were conducted at three separate properties, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening that none led to viable leads in the search for Suzanne Morphew.

Morphew has been missing since May 10.

In the Tuesday update, the sheriff’s office said members of the law enforcement task force searching for Morphew responded to the report of human-remains-trained dogs “alerting” on the three properties.

“To clarify, none of these properties are owned by members of the Morphew family. One of the locations investigated by the task force was along the Arkansas River in the county. The dog handler used on that private property was interviewed by our team and explained that the dogs did not ‘alert’ to anything on the property but did show interest,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

At all three locations, authorities received permission to search the properties from their owners. However, after excavation, no significant evidence related to the Morphew case was found.

“The level of commitment from the entire team from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, CBI and FBI investigators is unprecedented and unparalleled,” said Sheriff John Spezze in the statement. “While the public may not see all of the effort being put forth in this case, I can assure the community that this investigation continues to move forward.”

The Suzanne Morphew Missing Person Investigative Task Force includes local, state and federal authorities. Since May 10, it has received 1,123 tips and conducted 180 interviews. Investigators have spent a combined 4,000 hours on the case, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The investigative task force remains resolved in their commitment to finding Suzanne, and our hearts go out to her family and friends,” said Spezze.

Anyone with information about Morphew’s disappearance can contact the tip line at: 719-312-7530.