Cessna plane crash lands in Lafayette field

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol said a Cessna plane crash landed Thursday evening in a field along U.S. 287 and Isabelle Road.

The call was reported at 7:12 p.m., according to CSP. They were unsure of how many people were on board but said all were out of the plane.

The plane leaked about 46 gallons of fuel, CSP said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed U.S. 287 southbound south of Isabelle Road while recovery was underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.