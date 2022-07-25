LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Centura Health is teaming up with the Why Not You Foundation, created by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and R&B singer Ciara, his wife, to give nonprofits in Colorado a boost.

The partnership will focus on investments in health equity, education, food security, social justice and supporting children through Centura’s Health Equity and Advancement Fund.

Wilson and Centura President and CEO Peter Banko made the announcement Monday.

