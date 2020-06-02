Centura Health adds new ER, Urgent Care in Southeast Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver’s Southmoor neighborhood has a new option for adult and pediatric patients. The Centura Health Emergency & Urgent Care in Southmoor opened this week at 7000 E. Hampden Ave., a half-mile east of I-25.

The new facility offers three levels of care:

Emergency care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Urgent care open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., 7 days a week

A primary care practice – CHPG Primary Care Southmoor

The facility features lab and imaging capabilities, including a CT scanner, ultrasound and X-ray.

Call 303-925-4199 additional information about Centura Health Emergency & Urgent Care in Southmoor.