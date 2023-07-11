DENVER (KDVR) — Beginning Tuesday, you will have to pay to drive the express lanes of Central Interstate 70 through Denver.

The tolling was supposed to begin in February for the 10-mile stretch of rebuilt roadway from I-25 to Chambers Road, but the Colorado Department of Transportation ran into some problems. However, CDOT said it has corrected the problems and the grace period is now over.

The rates will vary by the time of day.

If you’re driving at night, the charge will be $1.50. But in the morning during the rush hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., that jumps to $4.50.

If you don’t have a transponder, charges will range between $4.26 to more than $10.

Those driving on the express lanes will be billed by a license plate scanner.

The lanes are free to motorcycles and cars with three passengers.