Central 70 Project closure: Eastbound I-70 between Brighton Blvd and I-270

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is closing eastbound Interstate 70 between Brighton Boulevard and Interstate 270 this weekend.

All eastbound traffic will be diverted beginning at 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. The closure is part of the Central 70 Project, which is paving the three-mile stretch of I-70 between Colorado Boulevard and Quebec Street.

“By conducting these full weekend closures we will be able to finish paving and other construction activities in this area several weeks early providing relief to both motorists and businesses. Traffic will be in its final alignment by the end of July and crews will be finished with this section by fall 2021,” said CDOT Central 70 Project Director Bob Hays.

A map of the detour for drivers is provided below:

Detour map of 7/16/2021 I-70 eastbound closure. Courtesy: CDOT

Additional closures will continue next week when westbound lanes of I-70 from I-270 to Colorado Boulevard will be closed 10 p.m. July 23 through 5 a.m. July 26.