Centennial winery and bistro receives warning from health department for allowing dine-in service

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) – The Tri-County Health Department issued a warning to Waters Edge Winery and Bistro in Centennial on Tuesday after the health department received 17 complaints for allowing customers to dine-in.

You can find an example of the warning below:

The warning issued by the health department said that the restaurant could potentially have legal actions taken against them for failure to comply with Colorado public health orders.

The warning also said that if the restaurant does not comply with Colorado’s public health orders, they could face one of the following legal actions:

Become subject to an immediate Public Health Order to close Be subject to civil and criminal penalties and actions, which may include a court order to

close your business Be subject to an immediate revocation of your business license Be subject to a revocation of food handling and licensing permits Given a citation or summons to appear in court on criminal violations Information regarding non-compliance may be used against you during renewal process

of any special license or permits you hold